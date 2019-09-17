Indore: Six more dengue patients identified

Indore: Six more dengue patients were identified on Monday, taking the total number of dengue patients to 33 in the city. The health department has sent over 150 samples for testing to microbiology laboratory of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in this season.

With frequent fluctuation in temperature, the health department officials raised an alarm last week on rise in vector-borne diseases.

“Current weather conditions are favourable for mosquito breeding. People should take care of pregnant women and children as they possess low immunity,” chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

District malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said condition of new patients admitted in local hospitals is stable and they are recovering. The patients are between 8 to 54 years of age and stay in Annapurna area, Sudama Nagar, Nanda Nagar and Janki Nagar.

“We have been conducting door-to-door survey and taking daily reports of suspected patients. During anti-larvae survey, we found larvae at over 800 places in last one month in the city,” Dr Patel said.

Cases of viral fever, body-ache have also been reported due to fluctuation in temperature. “We have advised hospitals to keep track of patients with complaints of fever and body ache,” Dr Pravin Jadia added.