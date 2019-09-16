Indore: Child falls ills after eating milk cake, sweets shop raided

Indore: Acting on a complaint that stale sweets and expired cold drinks are being sold, the food and drug administration department on Sunday raided the snacks and sweets shop in Dwarkapuri and collected samples.

The department had received a complaint about a child who fell ill after eating milk cake bought from the shop.

“We had received a complaint that fungus-ridden milk cake was being served at Ratan Chat Centre in Dwarkapuri after which a child fell ill. We sent a team at the shop and found 1 kg of stale milk cake, which was seized,” chief food safety officer Manish Swami said.

In addition, expired cold drinks were also found from the shop, which were destroyed immediately. The civil supplies department also seized over three domestic gas cylinders, which were used commercially by the shop owner.

“We will take action against shop owner after getting the samples reports of milk cake,” Swami added. The department has been receiving large number of complaints after department started raiding food outlets in the state.

According to sources, many complaints were found false as they were made to take revenge from the shopkeeper.