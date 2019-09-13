Indore: Rains continue to pound city, Red alert till Friday

Indore: Rains continued to pound the city and its neighbouring areas for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday throwing life out of gear. The regional meteorological department has issued a red alert for Indore and five other districts of the division till Friday, signalling that there will be little respite from the rains at least in the next 24 hours.

The department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rains in the region for next couple of days in Dhar, Indore, Jhabua, Khandwa, Alirajpur, Betul, Hoshangabad, Harda, Dewas, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha and Sagar.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall intermittently throughout the day but the meteorological department could record only 2.6 mm rainfall from Thursday morning to evening.

With the rainfall on Thursday, the city recorded over 1.5 inches rainfall (38.8 mm) from Wednesday morning to Thursday evening and the seasonal total reached to 1046.6 mm (41.26 inches) so far.

The fresh spell of rains has continued in the city for last four days and with dark clouds enveloping the sky, the sun had all but disappeared during the day, reducing visibility and forcing people to switch on their headlights while driving, in the middle of the afternoon.

“Low pressure area lies over northern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Ganganagar, Alwar, centre of low pressure area over north Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh, Sidhi, Chaibasa, Digha and thence east-southeastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal,” officials of meteorology department said.

Officials added “Under the influence of above systems, fairly widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to occur over Madhya Pradesh during next 48 hours.”

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius which was five degrees Celsius below the normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.8 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above at the normal.