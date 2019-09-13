Indore: Milkman feared drowned while crossing nullah

Indore: In a tragic incident, a milkman was feared drowned in a nullah while his friend was saved by the people under Gautampura police station area on Thursday.

They were crossing an overflowing bridge when both were swept away by the strong current of the flowing water. The missing person could not be found till filing of the report.

According to Gautampura police station in charge Manish Dawar, the incident took place in Chandankhedi village near Gautampura around 5.30 pm. Bhura Khan (24), resident of Chandankhedi village, along with his friend Ashiq was out to supply milk.

As they were crossing the bridge, they lost their balance and fell into the flowing waters. They cried for help and villagers managed to take out Ashiq few minutes after the incident while Bhura was feared drowned in the nullah.

The police were informed of the incident. The villagers and police searched Bhura for hours but he could not be traced. Divers were also pressed into service but they had to stop rescue operation as darkness fell.

TI Dawar said there was heavy flow of water over the bridge due to incessant rains. They had parked their bike on one side and were walking towards the side when the incident happened.

Villagers were crossing the bridge on foot, but Bhura had a can filled with milk due to which lost his balance and was swept away, the TI added.