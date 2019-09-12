Indore: Rare two-headed snake seized from sellers

Indore: A rare two-headed red sand boa snake, protected under Wildlife Protection Act, was recovered by the forest department officials from two persons from Toll Booth near IIM Indore on Wednesday. The forest department has detained two men.

The two-headed snake, believed to bring good luck and wealth, is one of the endangered species in India and its smugglers can be jailed up to seven years.

According to SDO Indore Alvin Burman, department received information that two men are reaching Indore to sell the rare two- headed red sand boa snake for Rs 2 lakh to an unidentified buyer.

The forest department nabbed Arjun Singh, resident of Rangwasa and Babulal Phool Singh, resident of Tigariya Badshah. The officials recovered the snake from a polythene bag from the accused.

The red sand boa snake has a huge demand in the international market, especially in Arabian countries, Nepal, Indonesia, Taiwan, China and Malaysia, where it is used for black magic and medicinal purposes. The snake is also used for making intoxicants, increasing potency, curing epilepsy, cancer, AIDS and other diseases.