Indore: Private candidates told to apply for CBSE exam by Sept 30

Indore: The students planning to attempt Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class X and class XII examinations as private candidates can apply and enroll for 2019-2020 examination via online process by September 30.

The candidates are required to apply for examination through online portal submitting all the requisite documents, a reminder by the board stated on Tuesday.

The applicants can apply for CBSE board exam 2020 through CBSE’s official website. There is no offline mode of application available. The applicants are required to go through the official notification issued by CBSE for details about the application process. The applicants have to follow instructions given on the official website while completing the process.

Students who failed in CBSE exam held in February-March this year, students with compartment, and those who want to improve their score can appear as private students. Students with additional subjects are also eligible to appear as private candidates for CBSE exam 2020.