Indore: Man planning to commit suicide saved by ‘Sanjeevani’

Indore: Sanjeevani, an initiative of city police, saved the life of a man who was thinking of committing suicide due to dispute with his wife over paucity of funds. The team of Sanjeevani helpline counselled him and wife after which they promised not to take extreme steps.

Sanjeevani, Ek Kadam Jeevan Ki Aur helpline saves people who suffer from depression and think of committing suicide. The helpline helps them to overcome it through counselling.

Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) Amarendra Singh said information was received on helpline number (7049108080) that Suresh Jat (name changed) left the house with an intention to commit suicide and was not taking anyone’s phone call. Before leaving house, he called his younger brother to take care of his children.

His brother immediately informed Sanjeevani Helpline after which crime branch team searched him on the basis of mobile location. He and his wife were brought to centre and counselled.

He works as a mason but his source of income is not sufficient to make ends meet. This led to disputes with wife as he was unable to pay children’s school fee. After counselling, the couple left with promise not to take extreme step.