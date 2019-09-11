Indore: 61-year-old woman found dead in bathroom, murder suspected

Indore: A 61-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Rau on Tuesday morning. Her body was found inside the bathroom and saree was tied around her neck. Though police suspect murder, they are waiting for autopsy report to know the exact reason of death.

The deceased has been identified as Malti Jaiswal, a resident of Ramrahim Colony. Her husband Sundarlal Jaiswal left for morning walk at 7.30 am. He returned home at 8.30 am and found Malti missing.

He searched for her and found her unconscious in the bathroom. He immediately informed police and took her to hospital but it was too late.

Rau police station incharge Dinesh Verma said Malti and her husband stayed alone as their son is in jail for committing robbery while their daughter is in Gujarat. Preliminary investigation suggests that she didn’t commit suicide as she was strangled to death.

According to Verma, the relations between husband and wife were not good and they used to fight very often. The role of her husband is suspected. The information from neighbours is also being collected.

Police sources said that they were questioning close friends and relatives of the couple and also checking the husband’s movements.