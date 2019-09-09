Indore: Four arrested for killing farmer for Rs 4,000 & bike

Indore: Four men were arrested on Sunday in connection with murder of a farmer in Khudel area. The accused had killed to loot him. The accused fled on his bike after killing him.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said Prem Patidar of Rajdhara village was killed by unidentified men when he was returning home from his farm situated in Gara Ghati village on September 1, 2019. His son Manohar was also at farm and he told Prem to return home after giving vegetables at a temple in Khudel area.

The incident was discovered when Manohar reached home and asked about father. He tried to contact father but his phone was not in service area.

He started search and found father’s body near Hanuman temple in Nayapura forest. The injury mark was found on his neck after which police were informed. Police had registered a case under Section 302 of IPC against unidentified people.

The team led by Khudel police station incharge investigated the case and found that killers took away cash and Patidar’s bike. The accused reached Tillore Bujurg village where fuel exhausted.

They reached village sarpanch Mahesh Dangi’s farmhouse and inquired about liquor shop. Dangi told them to go Tillore Khurd village for liquor when accused left Patidar’s bike there and took away Dangi’s bike. Dangi too lodged a complaint that accused stole his bike.

On receiving a tip off, police arrested Mahesh Apsing of Uday Nagar, Deepak Dabar of Uday Nagar, Jitendra alias Panna Verma of Uday Jamasindh village and Santosh Dabar of Mehandi Kheda in Uday Nagar.

The accused allegedly confessed their crime and told police that they had gone to jungles of Nayapura on Pulsar bike where they saw Prem Patidar alone. They slit his throat after taking him to a deserted area .

Accused looted Rs 4,000 and fled on his bike. They also confessed to have stolen bike of Tillore Bujurg sarpanch Dangi. The police recovered Pulsar bike, which was stolen from Musakhedi.

SSP Mishra has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the team of SI PL Sharma, SI Rajesh Davar, head constable Mohan Davar, Vijay Garde, constable Rajkumar Rawat, Ghanshyam Chouhan, Sagar Parsai, Rajkumar Patidar, Pintu Jat, Gajendra, Hariram Sharma and woman constables Arpita Bhadoriya for solving the case and arresting accused.