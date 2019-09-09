Indore: 7 dowry cases registered

Indore: City police have registered seven dowry harassment cases in different police stations of the city on Saturday. In some cases, the in-laws also beat up the woman when she failed to meet their monetary and other demands.

Shikha Shrivastava, 32, of Sudama Nagar area filed a complaint against her in-laws at the Mahila police station. In her complaint she alleged that her husband Prateek and sisters-in-law Shweta, Shefaali and Sonali are harassing her for dowry.

She also alleged that the accused used to physically and mental torture her. Police have filed the case. In another case at the Mahila thana, Julie filed a complaint against six of her in-laws for demanding dowry.

She has filed a case against her husband Sanjay, mother-in-law Sushila, sister-in-law Anju, brother-in-law Deepak, brother-in-law Ajay and sister-in-law Anusha, all residents of Durga Nagar.

The complainant said that the accused demanded money and also physically harassed her. She also alleged that the accused also tried to strangle her.

In another case filed at Sadar Bazar police station, Nurul of Bhishti Mohalla filed a complaint against Nafeesuddin, Ajimuddin and Ruksana stating that the accused used to demand a car and Rs 1 lakh in cash from her. They also threatened her of dire consequences if she failed to meet their demands.

Another case, also reported at Sadar Bazar police station, Noori, 23 filed a complaint against Farukh stating that the accused have demanded Rs 50000 in dowry. He also allegedly threatened the victim that he would kick her out from the house.

In a case registered in MIG police station, Neha Borasa filed a complaint stating that her husband use to harass her mentally and physically. She also alleged that her husband also physically assaulted her.

Two other dowry cases were registered at Rau police station and Depalpur police station. In Rau, Rachna Raajguru filed a case against her husband Sudeep Raajguru, Pandit Raajguru and Mangla Raajguru for dowry harassment. In Depalpur, Vineeta Prajapati filed a case against her husband Gopal Prajapati for demanding dowry.