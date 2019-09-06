Indore: Man cheated by five from Delhi

Indore: A man was cheated by a group from New Delhi, who sold him an old-model car stating as latest one, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Manoj, Kalpana, Deepika,Pihu and Atharv of Defence Colony, New Delhi allegedly cheated Narendra Joshi of Azad Nagar by selling an old ca . Police filed a fraud case against the accused.

The victim said that the accused sold him an old model car of (2013) stating as latest model (of 2016). The accused took token money of Rs 13 lakh for the car.

Later, they collected remaining Rs 25 lakh from the victim. But the victim found that the car is of 2013 version and he was cheated by the acused. Police said that the accused collected a total Rs 38 lakh from the victim. Police are investigating the case and also checking documents.