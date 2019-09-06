Indore: FDA raids godown in Pardeshipura; Fungus-ridden chocolates found

Indore: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Department on Thursday raided at a dealer’s godown of Cadbury chocolate following complaint of supplying fungus-ridden chocolates.

The team collected samples of chocolate, especially of dairy milk, and also found anomalies in storage of chocolates at the godown. According to Food Safety Officer Manish Swami, a team led by food inspector Subhash Khedekar raided the godown of dealer of Cadbury chocolate, Vedik Infra at Pardeshipura.

“The team collected samples of chocolates and sent them for lab testing in Bhopal. Necessary action would be taken against them if found the reports positive,” Swami added.

The team also found poor sanitation at the godown and also found cold chain was out of order. Chocolates were also found in water in the godown. Whena asked, dealer Anil Jain refused to comment on the same.

Earlier, the team raided a dairy for selling stale butter milk. Panchal Dairy in Adarsh Indira Nagar was raided and not only butter milk but stale sweets were kept at the shop. The team collected samples of butter milk and sweets from there.

The FDA has been continuing drive against adulterated food and food products in the city since one month. More than 400 samples of various edibles were collected from the city.