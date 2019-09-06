Indore: 6 more Dengue positive patients found

Indore: Six more dengue patients were identified on Thursday, taking the total number of dengue patients in the city to 24. The health department has sent over 60 samples for testing to microbiology laboratory of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College.

With the frequent fluctuation in temperature, the health department officials had raised an alarm for rise in vector-borne diseases. “Current weather conditions are favourable for breeding of mosquitoes and it will lead to vector-borne diseases.

People should take care of pregnant women and children as they possess low immunity,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said, adding that avoiding mosquito bite and wearing full sleeves clothes are easiest ways to avoid the diseases.

Meanwhile, district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said that condition of new patients admitted in different hospitals is stable and they are recovering.

The patients are between 10 to 73 years of age and belong to Annapurna Road, Vishnupuri and Vijay Nagar. “We have started door-to-door survey and taking daily reports of suspected patients.

In anti-larvae survey, we have found larvae at over 400 places in the city,” Dr Patel said. Cases of fever, body-ache and viral fever have also been reported due to fluctuation in temperature. “We have advised hospitals to keep track of patients with complaints of fever and body ache,” he added.