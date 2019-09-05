Indore: 3 held with cannabis worth Rs 1 lakh

Indore: Cannabis worth Rs 1 lakh was recovered from three persons whom city crime branch police arrested from Kshipra on Wednesday. One of the accused used to provide cannabis to two others for sale in the market.

Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) Amarendra Singh said information was received that two persons are roaming on bike in Kshipra to supply cannabis.

The crime branch police along with Kshipra police cordoned off the place and detained two persons. Three kilograms of cannabis were recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as Ghasiram Malviya of Darji Karadiya and Dinesh Singh Solanki of Brahman Pipliya. They were booked under NDPS Act at Kshipra police station. Police also seized two-wheeler on which they were roaming to supply cannabis.

Accused allegedly told police that they used to bring cannabis from Badnawar in Dhar district. Following the lead given by the accused, police later arrested Ishwar alias Radheshyam of Badnawar who used to provide them cannabis.

Accused Ghasiram told police that he is a small farmer. He along with friend Dinesh had gone to Badnawar to bring cannabis. Dinesh told police that his friend used to supply cannabis in the city but he started supplying after his friend was arrested few months back. The accused are being questioned further.