Indore: Three minors among 5 held for supplying illegal liquor

Indore: The Crime branch police along with Annapurna police nabbed five persons who were illegally supplying country-made liquor near Kesarbagh Bridge, on Thursday, the police said on Friday.

Police arrested five persons including three minors from the spot and also seized 45 quarters of illegal liquor.

According to ASP (crime) Amrendra Singh, the police got a tip-off that a gang of five is supplying country-made liquor illegally to pedestrians below Kesarbagh Bridge. A policeman reached the spot and nabbed the accused along with 45 quarters of liquor.

The arrested adult accused were identified as Hari Panwar (30) and Ajay Rathore (19). The police sent the minors to juvenile home.

Police said that Hari and Ajay had hired the minors for Rs 300 each per day from 9am to 6 pm. They used these minors to make contact with buyers and supply them liquor. They also use to send minors for supplying liquor door-to-door.