Indore: Medicos to get Digi Lockers to access marksheets, degrees

Indore: Now, medical students will not have to run from college to university for getting their marksheets and degrees as the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur (MPMSU) has been planning to provide 'Digi Locker' facility to the students.

Vice Chancellor of MPMSU Dr RS Sharma said that students will get ID and password for these lockers and they can access and get their documents.

"Decision to provide Digi-Locker to students has been taken during a meeting with Minister of Medical Education Dr Vijay Laxmi Sadho and other officials of the department, recently. The facility will help students get these documents without visiting college or university.

"We were getting issues of students about delay in results and unavailability of marksheet. With Digi Locker, we will upload marksheets of students immediately after the result was declared, so that they can use E-copies or can take printouts if needed urgently," Dr Sharma said.

He further said that printed marksheets and degrees will also be given to students anyway.

Talking about decision on staff crunch in the university, Dr Sharma said that they have discussed the matter with the minister and has got an approval to fill the vacant posts at the earliest.

"Discussion on filling posts of deputy registrar, exam controller and other posts was also done. Dr Sadho has ensured to take necessary steps for the same and working of the university will be smooth in a couple of months," he added.

Free Press had raised the issue of delay in issuing marksheets, results and degrees by the university due to which large number of students were facing trouble.

Some students had even staged protest at MGM Medical College against university. MPMSU VC had blamed on the lack of staff for the delay.

By Tarun Tiwari