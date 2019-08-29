Indore: Minor tribal girl abducted, gang raped by two

Indore: Two youths were booked for raping a minor dumb girl in Simrol on Tuesday night. The accused had abducted the victim from near her house on Sunday night. They later took her to a desolate place in Simrol and raped her. The accused were on the run till reports last came in.

Simrol police station in charge RK Nain said that the incident took place near Kalakund on Sunday night. The 17-year-old victim was at the back side of her house, when the two accused aged between 20 and 24 years, reached the spot and abducted her. After raping the victim, the duo threatened her against informing anyone.

The victim somehow reached home and reported the matter to her mother. They live in a tribal area so they could not reach police station the same day. On Tuesday night, the victim along with her parents reached the police station and lodged a complaint.

Nain said that the girl was dumb and had studied till class VII. She gave a written complaint narrating her ordeal. After the receiving the complaint, the accused were booked under various sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCS) Act.

Police raided many places in search of the accused but they could not be arrested till Wednesday evening. Police are raiding places of relatives in search of the accused.