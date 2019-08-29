Indore: Driver held for harassing college girl student

Indore : We Care For You cell of city crime branch arrested a youth for allegedly harassing a college girl student on Tuesday. He was sending obscene messages and calls to her for a few days.

Accused told the police that he works as a driver and knows the girl for three years. He wanted to become friends but she didn’t like him, a reason he started harassing her by stalking and making obscene calls.

Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) Amarendra Singh said a girl from Mhow had lodged a complaint that she was being harassed by a youth named Arun of Chandan Nagar for few days.

He was sending messages on her mobile phone and wanted to talk to her sister also. The girl further stated in the complaint that accused is spreading rumours about her character.

During the investigation, it was found that accused was harassing the girl by making her phone calls and sending obscene messages. Team started a search for accused and arrested him on Tuesday. He was handed over to Bargonda police station staff for further action.