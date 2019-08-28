Indore: Over 12,000 janani yojana cases pending, HoD gets notice

Indore: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College dean Dr Jyoti Bindal on Tuesday served notice to gynaecology department head Dr Nilesh Dalal for increase in pending cases of Janani Suraksha Yojana.

Over 12,000 cases of payment under Janani Suraksha Yojana for pregnant women are pending. Moreover, Indore has the highest number of pending cases under Janani Suraksha Yojana along with highest number of complaints for the same with CM Helpline.

Dr Bindal has asked Dr Dalal to clear pending cases in seven days. Meanwhile, Dr Dalal said she assumed responsibility a month back. “It was the responsibility of hospital superintendent earlier. The cases are old,” he told media.

The HoD also raised issue of lack of facilities like no phone line or computers in the department, which cause delay in process.