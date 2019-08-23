Indore: Man held for raping girl, duping mother of Rs 10 lakh in name of rituals

Indore: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a girl and duping her mother of Rs 10 lakh in the name of tantric rituals to solve their problems in Lasudia area on Thursday.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that victim stated that she was a graduate and working in a city-based company for a few months. She contacted a man from Dewas who assured her of curing her mother’s headache through some tantric rituals.

They trusted and allowed him to perform ritual. During the ritual, the accused told her mother that they had problems inside their residence and only he would solve them. He demanded Rs 5 lakh for the same. Her mother gave him the desired money.

The girl further said in the complaint that the accused visited their home when her mother was in Rajasthan and father had gone to market. The accused gave her something to eat after which she fell unconscious. Later, the accused raped her.

After coming to senses, she opposed the act following which the accused warned her informing anyone and threatened her of dire consequences. She was scared of the accused so didn’t reveal the incident for long.

However, the accused again demanded Rs 5 lakh for the rituals and warned the family members of untoward incident. The victim’s mother gave money again after selling her jewellery and taking a loan from bank.

After receiving the money, the accused stopped coming home for rituals. They tried to contact him but in vain. After registering the case police arrested the accused and he is being questioned.