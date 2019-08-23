Indore: Man hangs himself over family feuds

Indore: A 36-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in Dwarkapuri area on Wednesday night. Family dispute stated to the reason of taking extreme step.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Viru Rathore of Sudama Nagar, was found hanging at his residence by one of his family members.

His family told the police that Viru was under depression over some family disputes. He had an argument with his wife over some issues. It is also said that his wife has been staying separately from Viru.

Dwarkapuri police station incharge Vijay Singh Sisodiya said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Further investigations are on and statements of his wife and family members are being taken by the police to know the exact reason behind the suicide.

In another incident, a 28-year-old man ended life by hanging himself at his house in Lasudia area on Wednesday night. Police said that the deceased identified as Chandrapal of Bapu Gandhi Nagar was found hanging by one of his family members after which police were informed. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason of his suicide could not be established yet.

Sources claimed that he was under depression over family disputes. Police have sent the body for autopsy and further investigation is on.