Indore: Cops make students aware of harm caused by drugs

Indore: Under ongoing Operation Pratikaar, narcotics wing of police visited Government Higher Secondary School on Thursday to create awareness against drugs.

The students were informed about harmful effects of intoxicant on the body and personality. ASP (Narcotics) Dilip Soni said that police was to protect public from any wrong.

However, the use of drugs harms the body and the mind and the police can’t do anything about it. During the event, students tied rakhi to police officers present in the event.

ASP (headquarters) Manisha Pathak Soni informed students that the city police has launched “Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyaan” (Safe Childhood Campaign) under which a comic book is published by the city police.

The book conveys the message of safety of children through various examples. Mobile numbers of police officers too are mentioned in the book so that children can call them for help in case of need.