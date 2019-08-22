Indore: No craze for fancy numbers in city

Indore: The craze of taking fancy numbers for two-wheelers and four-wheelers is fading among Indoreans as more than 30,000 such fancy numbers remained unsold.

Indore Regional Transport Office held an online biding for numbers and this time, people have shown interest in only 8 numbers.

During initial days of online bidding for VIP numbers, Indoreans showed excitement for taking fancy numbers and even bought 0001 number for a four-wheeler for i Rs 13.50 lakh.

Concerned with no takers for fancy numbers, the city officials have sent a proposal to the Transport Department headquarters for selling the numbers at base price or decreasing the base price to Rs 5000.

Officials in the department said that it will get revenue of Rs 15 crore from Indore by selling the numbers at low price. Over 3 lakh fancy numbers remained unsold in the state and it can generate over Rs 1500 crore for state's revenue.

According to RTO agents, out of hundreds of number, only 10-12 numbers are being sold in every 15 days. People only participate in the bid of 0001,0007, and 0009 number. Meanwhile, RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi said that the decision on fancy numbers can be taken only by the officials in headquarters.

"Yes there are many numbers remained unsold but senior officials can take decision on it. We will take action only as per the directions of the department," Raghuvanshi said.