Indore: Car rams electric pole, catches fire; 2 injured

Indore: A speeding car rammed an electric pole on MR-10 on Tuesday night but a timely action by police saved three occupants--two girls and a youth. However, two of the youth were injured in the accident.

According to the police, the incident took place near MR-10 bridge around 3.30 am. A patrolling police team spotted the damaged car and took two girls-- Harshita Patidar and Shruti Gupta and a youth Bharat-- out of the car. Two of them received critical injuries and were rushed to a hospital.

Police said that the youths were returning home from a birthday party when their car lost control and hit the electric pole after breaking divider.

The smoke rising from the car was seen by the police and they were taken out before the car engulfed in flames. Fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flames using water.

Sources said that there could be a big accident if these people were not taken out of the car on time. Two of the injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Two of the victims are doctors in a private hospital. Hira Nagar police are investigating the case. Statements of the injured persons will be taken by the police to know the reason behind the accident.