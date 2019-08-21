Indore: Woman killed by second hubby over money dispute

Indore: A 50-year old woman and mother of eight children was murdered by her second husband over an argument on money in Dwarkapuri police area on Tuesday. Police arrested Baliram within hours of knowing the incident from Dwarkapuri area.

Police said Anita was strangulated to death by Baliram Chauhan. They had an argument on household expenses. In a fit of rage, Baliram strangulated Anita to death.

She was living with Baliram, her second husband, for more than 20 years. She had two children with Baliram. Her two children, 11 years and 14 years of age, were at school during the incident.

Anita separated from her first husband as she became close to Baliram. Her first husband stays in Martand Nagar with whom Anita had six children.

Of the six children, the eldest son is 28-years old. The post-mortem report confirmed that Anita was strangulated.