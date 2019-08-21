Indore: Minor among three arrested for sexual harassment

Indore: Police arrested three including a minor boy for sexually harassing and stalking a minor girl in Sarafa. Sarafa police filed the case against accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Tuesday.

The girl and her mother told police that they have a shop in Sarafa. In front of their shop, the accused sell shoes on footpath. Since last few weeks, they were disturbing them especially the minor girl. They would call on girl’s mobile phone and would send her vulgar messages.

Though she had cleared the issue with them, the three started harassing the girl again. She informed about it to her mother after which she discussed the issue with them. When the accused again started disturbing the girl, girl and mother filed a complaint against them, police said.