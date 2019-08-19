Indore: Infection may be due to fluid; Dr Raman

Indore: Eye specialist of Sankara Nethralaya in Chennai Dr Rajeev Raman said infection was caused due to bacteria pseudomonas, which are notorious bacteria.

“Source of pseudomonas bacteria can be any fluid used during the surgery. It may be due to saline used during surgery or eye drop,” Dr Raman said.

He said source will be known only after investigation by the officials. Acting on directives of district collector, drug inspectors have seized all the equipment, medicines and fluids used during the surgery and sent them to Bhopal for testing.

Health minister Tulsi Silawat has directed health officials to cancel license of companies whose drugs and equipment were used during the surgeries. “We will also ban these companies after the probe,” Silawat said.