Indore: Gear up to face water woes for up to 15 days

Indore: The city will have to face water woes for nearly 10 to 15 days as two out of five pumps at Jalud station has stopped functioning. This is because Narmada river is in spate following heavy rain.

“The level of water in the river increased inundating sump wells at Jalud completely. The muddy water chocked two pumps completely and they are now not pumping water,” said Balram Verma, incharge of water works at Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

He feared that the pumps cannot become functional until the level of water in the river comes down so the city would have to face water woes for some days.

“Currently, the level of river water is 149 metres. Until the level comes down to 45 metres, the pumps cannot be fixed. And I don’t see any chance of water level going down to 45 metres in next 10 to 15 days,” Verma said.

The five pumps under Narmada third phase supplies 270 MLD out of 380 MLD water to the city. “As two pumps have stopped working, the contribution has come down from 270 MLD to around 100 MLD water,” Verma said.

One pump of 90 MLD stopped functioning on Saturday and another on Sunday. Verma feared that if other pumps would also stop functioning, then the city would have to face severe water shortage.

Sunday water blues

As one pump stopped on Saturday, water supply in the city was hit on Sunday. The water tanks in Pragati Nagar, Vidur Nagar, Khatiwala Tank, Buddha

Nagar, Hawa Bangla, Sneh Nagar and Sai Kripa colony remained empty. The localities connected to tanks did not get single drop of water. “Other tanks were also not fully filled. So colonies connected to these tanks got water with less pressure,” Verma said.

“Time for water rationing”

“Save water for a rainy day,” appealed Verma to citizens. He stated that it’s time for water rationing. “Everyone should carefully use water, at least for next few days.” He said IMC would press water tankers to supply water to colonies, which don’t get water through taps.