Indore: DAVV ready for ‘NAAC test’, invites team for inspection

Indore: Months after submitting self-study report, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has invited peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for assessing its standards.

“We are ready for ‘NAAC test’,” said vice chancellor Dr Renu Jain. She said university has given dates of October and November to the NAAC. “Whichever dates, the NAAC finds suitable can send its peer team and assess our standards,” said Jain.

Accredited with Grade A in 2014, the DAVV was supposed to invite peer team before February 20, the day validity of existing accreditation expired but it delayed the process.

The process was delayed university wanted to fill nearly 215 vacant teaching posts with contractual teachers. The university started the process for filling posts in March but soon it invited the controversy and the appointments were stopped following the directives of the state government.

Now that the university has realised that the appointments can’t be done without the state government’s go-ahead, it has decided to undergo the NAAC inspection no matter what happens.

“We are eying Grade A+ accreditation but we will be happy even if we retain our existing Grade A with higher score,” said the VC. In 2014, the DAVV clinched Grade A accreditation with 3.09 score out of 4.

At that time, Grade A was highest accreditation but its grades were later changed.

Currently, the highest grade is A++ which is awarded to institutions scoring between 3.51 and 4. Institutions scoring between 3.26 and 3.50 are awarded Grade A+ and those scoring between 3.01 and 3.25 are awarded Grade A.

The NAAC is a statutory body, which assesses standards of institutions of higher learning and accordingly accredits them on seven different criterions viz Curricular Aspects; Teaching- Learning and Evaluation; Research, Consultancy and Extension; Infrastructure and Learning Resources; Student Support and Progression; Governance, Leadership and Management and Innovations and Best Practices.

For NAAC, these seven criteria represent the core functions and activities of an institution and broadly focus on the issues which have a direct impact on teaching learning, research, community development and holistic development of students. It has given weightage to each criterion. The total weight is 1000 points.