Indore: Cash, valuables worth lakhs stolen

Indore: A man entered two houses and robbed valuables and cash valued at lakhs of rupees in Rajendra Nagar police area on Friday. Before entering these houses, he attempted robbery in five places but was unsuccessful due to presence of security guards and dogs.

According to police, a man entered two houses in same colony. He first entered the house of a charted accountant.

There he stole cash and wallet. He then entered house of a senior citizen. There, he robbed jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and cash.