Indore: Criminal shoots himself

Indore: A criminal shot himself in Khajrana area on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment in MY hospital and his condition was stated to be out of danger.

Family members alleged that he was being threatened by a policeman of Khajrana police station due to which he took such an extreme step.

Acording to Khajrana police station incharge Preetam Singh Thakur, 25-year-old Arpit Mishra, a resident of Krishnabag Colony, shot himself with a pistol in his abdomen around 6.30 pm. He is undergoing treatment and the police were trying to take his statement.

Arpit is the criminal and more than a dozen cases have been registered against him. He was presently residing in Dewas Naka area of the city. His family members alleged that he was booked in connection with a stolen mobile phone in the last week of May 2019.

He was allegedly being threatened by a constable named Praveen for the same. After being harassed by the policeman, he took such a step.

However, the police said that Arpit was a criminal in Khajrana area but he was staying in Dewas Naka under Lasudia police station jurisdiction so the details about his criminal record were also being given to Lasudia police.

It is said that he received bullet injury in right side of abdomen and his condition was out of danger. The police said that his statement will be taken. Further investigation was on into the case.