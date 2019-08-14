Indore: 69-year-old undergoes pin-hole heart surgery

Indore: The doctors of a private hospital saved life of 69-year-old woman by replacing aortic valve using the pin-hole technique. The hospital claimed it to be first such surgery performed in the state.

Though the woman had undergone an open heart surgery for valve replacement earlier, the valve had started narrowing again. Cardiologist Dr Roshan Rao said in very small percentage of cases, the newly replaced valve becomes narrow again.

“The patient was one such case who had a replaced valve, which became narrow. This limited her heart’s functions. As a result, her kidney also did not function well. Performing a second time open heart surgery was risky and not advisable,” Dr Rao said.

The surgery was performed on Monday in which Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) technique was used to treat patient.

This technique is less complex and can be done through a pinhole insertion in the groin (an artery in leg) where a catheter is inserted first to create a passage through which the valve is pushed in.

“Once the new valve is implanted, the catheter is removed and the new valve starts working right away,” Dr Rao said. The valve was placed perfectly and the parameters were well within the normal range and there were no post procedural complications.

According to Dr Rao, about 15 lakh people in the country are suffering from faulty valves. New advancements in medical science are proving a boon for them.