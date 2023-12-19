2002 Black Marketing Case: District Co-Op Store Officials Sentenced To RI

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a landmark judgment after a long wait of two decades, special judge Kishor Kumar Gehlot on Monday sentenced top officials and employees of the District Cooperative Wholesale Consumer Store in the 2002 PDS black marketing case. Each male accused was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment and the female accused were sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also slapped them with a fine of Rs 4,51,000 each.

Mandsaur district prosecution media cell in-charge Deepak Jamra said that police on July 24, 2002, received information regarding the illegal sale of PDS by employees of the District Cooperative Wholesale Consumer Store. A case under the essential commodities and prevention of black marketing was registered and a probe was launched. Further investigations unveiled that the officials and employees of the District Cooperative Wholesale Consumer Store conspired to divert food items meant for the poor to the open market.

Government-labeled wheat sacks were repackaged with private labels and sold illicitly, causing a financial irregularity amounting to Rs 87,83,92,028. The accused, including former president Rajendra Singh Gautam (68) and chief executive officer Mehmood Mansoori (66), Ramchandra Darak (65), Najma (52), Sheela Devi (62), Ramadevi (50), Rakhi (48), Malti Devi (64), Yogesh Devi (66), Hema (57) and Hemant (60) were found guilty of frequently selling essential PDS in open market.

The court after examining various witnesses, found them guilty and pronounced the judgment, said district prosecution officer Nirmala Singh Chaudhary. They were also slapped with a fine of Rs 4,51,000.