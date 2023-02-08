2 toilets for 400 girls: Government School students take up issue at Vikas Yatra in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Government Schools in Sardarpur town of Dhar district decried the poor infrastructure and lack of basic amenities like a proper toilet at their institution. The students raised the issue before the authorities when ‘Vikas Yatra’ reached Barmandal village on Wednesday. Students approached SDM Chouhan and apprised him of the poor facilities on the campus. Students claimed that a total of 800 students were enrolled in the school out of which around 450 students were regularly attending the school. However, there are only two toilets for over 400 girls students in school and other infrastructure on the campus is also extremely poor, said the students.

After listening to the students’ issue, the SDM instructed BRC Boot Singh Bhanwar to prepare a proposal for the construction of toilets in the school and send it to the higher authorities. He assured construction of toilets at the earliest possible.

Attending the Vikas Yatra, the SDM has been giving a patient hearing to the issues of the schools and students. He also visited one of Government schools, sat on the floor and had a mid-day meal prepared by members of Self-help groups. He also interacted with the students and heard their grievances. The government schools under Sardarpur Constituency have more than three times the students enrolled compared to private schools.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)