1st In MP, 17-Year-Old Girl Donates Liver To Save Father's Life After HC’s Nod

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday granted a minor girl's wish to donate part of her liver to save ailing father's life.

Following the court’s order, Vishesh-Jupitar hospital started surgery for organ transplantation in the evening. The surgery was underway till filing of this report.

After hearing all parties, the HC on Thursday morning had permitted the organ transplantation with the ruling that the surgery should be carried out with utmost care.

Earlier, the state government and MGM Medical College Board had also granted permission for the minor to donate her liver. During the hearing on Thursday, the state government's report was presented, leading the High Court to decide in favour of the minor's petition to donate her liver.

According to medical college officials, this is the first case in Madhya Pradesh where a minor will be donating a liver, and possibly the second such case in the country.

The state government had sent the approval report to MGM Medical College on Tuesday, boosting the daughter's hope that she would receive the necessary permission for the liver transplant in the next hearing.

The case had been under review by the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. On Monday, the health commissioner was supposed to present a report but failed to do so, prompting the court to express its displeasure and demand the report within two days.

The case

Shivnarayan Batham, a 42-year-old resident of Betma, has been advised by doctors to undergo a liver transplant. He has been suffering from liver disease for the past six years. His daughter Preeti, who is 17 years and 10 months old, is willing to donate her liver to save her father. However, due to her age, the court approval was necessary.