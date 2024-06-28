 1st In MP, 17-Year-Old Girl Donates Liver To Save Father's Life After HC’s Nod
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore1st In MP, 17-Year-Old Girl Donates Liver To Save Father's Life After HC’s Nod

1st In MP, 17-Year-Old Girl Donates Liver To Save Father's Life After HC’s Nod

Dr Amit Singh Barfa, gastroenterologist, Vishesh-Jupitar hospital informed that the donor will be kept in ICU for observation for around a week.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 09:38 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday granted a minor girl's wish to donate part of her liver to save ailing father's life.

Following the court’s order, Vishesh-Jupitar hospital started surgery for organ transplantation in the evening. The surgery was underway till filing of this report. 

After hearing all parties, the HC on Thursday morning had permitted the organ transplantation with the ruling that the surgery should be carried out with utmost care.

Earlier, the state government and MGM Medical College Board had also granted permission for the minor to donate her liver. During the hearing on Thursday, the state government's report was presented, leading the High Court to decide in favour of the minor's petition to donate her liver.

Read Also
MP: Police Will Record Videos And Audios Of Complainants While Registering Grievances
article-image

According to medical college officials, this is the first case in Madhya Pradesh where a minor will be donating a liver, and possibly the second such case in the country.

The state government had sent the approval report to MGM Medical College on Tuesday, boosting the daughter's hope that she would receive the necessary permission for the liver transplant in the next hearing.

Read Also
MP: Thousands Of Fishes Dies In Kwari River Due To Discharge Of Contaminated Water From Stop Dam
article-image

The case had been under review by the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. On Monday, the health commissioner was supposed to present a report but failed to do so, prompting the court to express its displeasure and demand the report within two days.

The case

Shivnarayan Batham, a 42-year-old resident of Betma, has been advised by doctors to undergo a liver transplant. He has been suffering from liver disease for the past six years. His daughter Preeti, who is 17 years and 10 months old, is willing to donate her liver to save her father. However, due to her age, the court approval was necessary.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SIMHASTHA MAHAPARV: Survey Of All Internal Roads Proposed To Be Widened To Complete By Next Week

SIMHASTHA MAHAPARV: Survey Of All Internal Roads Proposed To Be Widened To Complete By Next Week

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants Beat Up Shopkeeper In Ujjain, 4 Held

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants Beat Up Shopkeeper In Ujjain, 4 Held

1st In MP, 17-Year-Old Girl Donates Liver To Save Father's Life After HC’s Nod

1st In MP, 17-Year-Old Girl Donates Liver To Save Father's Life After HC’s Nod

Indore: Smart City To Run 'Learn And Fun' Bus For Kids

Indore: Smart City To Run 'Learn And Fun' Bus For Kids

Madhya Pradesh: 10 Worst Squares To Be Made Traffic-Friendly In Indore

Madhya Pradesh: 10 Worst Squares To Be Made Traffic-Friendly In Indore