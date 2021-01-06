190 test positive, five deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 190 patients tested positive out of 4710 sample reports received on Wednesday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 4.03 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 56,106. Five deaths were reported due to which the total number of deaths reached 900 so far. According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Wednesday was 6,92,721. As many as 4,511 samples were tested negative on Wednesday.

The department has taken 4,940 mere samples for testing including 2,559 RT-PCR samples. As many as 2563 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 52,643 patients have been discharged so far. Department has reported 146 patients discharged as well.