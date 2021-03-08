157 test positive, one death in Indore

Indore: As many as 157 patients tested positive out of 2560 sample reports received on Monday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 6.13 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 61043. One death was reported due to which the total number of deaths reached to 937, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Monday was 850614. As many as 2363 samples were tested negative on Monday. Department took 2501 more samples for testing including 2327 RTPCR samples and 174 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 1298 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 58808 patients have been discharged so far.