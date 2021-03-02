156 test Covid positive in Indore

Indore: As many as 156 patients tested positive out of 2,344 sample reports received on Tuesday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 6.66%. Total number of positive patients reached 60,048. No death was reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Tuesday was 836875. As many as 2175 samples were tested negative on Tuesday. Department took 2,283 more samples for testing including 2198 for RTPCR tests. As many as 1123 patients are getting treatment in the city. Total 57,992 patients have been discharged so far.