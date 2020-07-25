149 new corona cases reported in Indore

Indore continued to battle corona burst with 149 new corona cases being reported on Saturday. With this the rate of Covid positive patients inched towards 10 and stood at 9.3%. City’s corona tally now stands at 6,858.

Besides, one more death was reported on Saturday, taking the toll to 304 and death rate to 4.43%.

During the day, 1,603 samples were put to test and 1,423 of them returned negative.

“A 68-year-old woman of Pardeshipura succumbed to the disease during treatment,” CMHO said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 1,30,025 samples have been tested till Saturday night in the city. Out of them 6,858 samples were found positive.

“We have taken 1,031 more samples,” he added.

As many as 1,894 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 4,660 patients have been discharged so far.