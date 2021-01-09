145 test Corona positive, four deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 145 patients tested positive out of 4318 sample reports received on Saturday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 3.36 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 56539. Four deaths were reported due to which the total number of deaths reached 910, so far. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday was 705860. As many as 4148 samples were tested negative on Saturday. Department has taken 3893 more samples for testing including 1107 RT-PCR samples.

As many as 2,328 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 53,301 patients have been discharged so far. Department has reported 234 patients discharged as well.