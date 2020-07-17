145 new corona cases reported in Indore

Indore: Number of COVID-19 patients continued to rise as 145 new cases were reported on Friday. Rate of positive cases rose to 5.63% and number of patients to 5,906 as 2,575 samples were tested during the day.

No death took place on Friday but department officials added four more deaths of April which were not included earlier taking city toll to 288. “These deaths were not reported earlier as patient had died as suspected case of Covid. Their sample report returned found positive later. Some of the deaths were not informed by private hospitals,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

“A 65-year-old man of Champa Bagh, 50-year-old man of Moti Tabela, 63-year-old women of Gurukripa Colony and 50-year-old man of Juna Pitha, succumbed to the disease during treatment,” CMHO said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 1,16,500 samples had been tested till Friday and 5,906 of them were found positive. As many as 2,394 samples tested negative on Friday.

“We have taken 2,130 more samples,” he added.

As many as 1,443 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 4,175 patients have been discharged so far.