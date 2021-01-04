143 test Covid +ve, 5 deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 143 patients tested positive out of 5371 sample reports received on Monday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 2.66 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 55725. Five deaths were also reported due to which the total number of deaths reached to 892, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Monday was 6,83,146. As many as 5215 samples were tested negative on Monday. Department has taken 5217 mere samples for testing including 2663 RTPCR samples and 2554 RAT. As many as 2457 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 52376 patients have been discharged so far. As many as 71 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Monday reconciliation. Department has reported 108 patients discharged as well.