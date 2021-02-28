141 test Covid +ve in Indore

Indore: As many as 141 patients tested positive out of 1160 sample reports received on Sunday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 12.16%. Total number of positive cases reached 59758. No death was reported .

According to the bulletin, reports of total samples received till Sunday was 833312. As many as 1009 samples were tested negative on Sunday. Department has taken 1122 more samples for testing including 748 for RTPCR tests . As many as 1024 patients are getting treatment in city. Total 57801 patients have been discharged so far.