Indore: Health Dept seeks IMC help to control menace of the disease

Indore: With the fluctuation in temperature and favourable conditions for the breeding of mosquitoes, the number of dengue patients in the city has been increasing continuously.

With 14 more patients testing positive to dengue on Thursday, the number of patients suffering from the deadly diseases reached 116, so far.

The fresh cases of dengue have sent the officials of the health department in a tizzy as they have continuously surveyed the areas from where the fresh cases were reported.

Fortunately, no death has been reported by dengue so far.

Meanwhile, the health department has also sought the help of Indore Municipal Corporation in controlling the disease. It has asked IMC to spray anti-larvae solution in affected areas.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, the 14 new patients who tested positive include seven males and seven females, aged between 15 to 70 years.

“All the dengue patients are recovering and some of them have been discharged from hospitals,” Patel said.

The malaria officer added that awareness campaigns are being organised to educate residents about dengue larvae and other preventive measures.

“Current weather conditions are favourable for breeding of mosquitoes and it will lead to vector-borne diseases. People should take care of pregnant women and children as they possess low immunity,” Dr Patel said.

Cases of pneumonia too rising: Along with vector-borne diseases, cases of general flu and pneumonia have also been increasing across the city. According to chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia, the cases of pneumonia in OPDs of government hospitals have increased by 10-15 per cent.

“Cases of general flu and pneumonia have increased due to fluctuation in temperature. Children and pregnant women are more prone to the disease as they have weak immunity,” he said.

Dr Jadia suggested that people should not ignore flu as it can lead to other major problems like pneumonia

“Flu virus causes pneumonia when it reaches the lungs. Its symptoms may include body ache, fever, cough, loss of appetite, shortness of breath and nausea,” the CMHO added.