136 test positive, no death in Indore

Indore: As many as 136 patients tested positive out of 1943 sample reports received on Monday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 7 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 58996. No death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remained 931, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Monday was 824129. As many as 1793 samples were tested negative on Monday. Department has taken 2012 more samples for testing including 1585 RTPCR samples and 427 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 699 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 57366 patients have been discharged so far.