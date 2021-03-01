134 test Covid positive in Indore

Indore: As many as 134 patients tested positive out of 1,219 sample reports received on Monday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 10.99%. Total number of positive patients reached 59,892. No death was reported today. According to the bulletin, total sample reports received till Monday was 8,34,531. As many as 1054 samples were tested negative on Monday.

Department took 1489 samples for testing including1359 for RTPCR tests. As many as 1069 patients are under treatment in various hospitals. Total 57890 patients have been discharged so far.