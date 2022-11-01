1.31L poor get benefit of Jan Seva Abhiyan in city: Mayor

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has provided various benefits to more than 1.31 lakh people of the city under Jan Seva Abhiyan.

According to mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, over a month-long Jan Seva Abhiyan concluded on Monday. During this period, a total of 1.33 lakh people had applied under 38 schemes of 14 departments seeking benefits, he said.

“Out of this, as many as 1.31 lakh beneficiaries were found eligible. The highest number of applications was received under Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Public Distribution System (PDS) i.e. 32,876 and 26,834 respectively,” the mayor said.

He added that they had organised two special camps, from October 7-11 and October 16-20, for providing benefits to the people.

As many as 415 survey teams were constituted to conduct a door-to-door survey in all 85 wards in the two phases.

Meanwhile, Bhargav alleged that many eligible people were deprived of the benefits as their names were removed or were not updated in the one-and-a-half-year tenure of the Kamal Nath Government.

“Highest number of beneficiaries was removed from the Sambal Yojana,” he said.

Preparations speeded up to welcome NRIs

The mayor said that Indore Municipal Corporation has started preparations for the NRI Conclave to be held in Indore in January.

“We are going to speed up the preparations and will deck up Indore to welcome our people living in various foreign countries. We will soon complete the work of repairing roads, painting, and other works,” he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker to inaugurate outreach programme

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the Parliamentary Outreach Programme in Indore in which over 250 members of Indore and Ujjain Municipal Corporations will take part and learn about the proceedings of Lok Sabha and other houses.