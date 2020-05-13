131 positive cases in a day, 458 in week as Indore struggles against corona

It turned out to be a gloomy Wednesday as 131 new corona cases were detected taking city’s tally to 2,238. In all, 1,422 samples were tested during the day and 1,291 of them returned negative. City toll inched towards 100-mark after one more patient succumbed to the disease taking the number of deaths to 96.

“A 58-year-old man of Goma Ki Phel succumbed to the disease during treatment,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said. He was suffering from co morbid conditions including hypertension for a long time.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 18,537 samples had been tested till Wednesday night and 2,238 of them have returned positive.

“We collected 1,728 samples on Wednesday,” Jadia said. Around 1,096 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city, while 17 people were discharged from quarantine centres after completing 14 days in isolation.

20% of total cases reported in a week

As many as 458 patients have tested positive in a week which is 20% of the total positive patients. Total number of patients on May 8 was 1,780 after which 78 tested positive on May 9, 77 on May 10, 81 on May 11, 91 on May 12, and 131 on May 13.