120 new corona cases reported in Indore

Indore: Indore reported 120 positive cases on Friday, taking city’s corona tally to 7,448 and rate of positive patients to 6.33%. During the day, 1897 samples were tested and 1,763 of them returned negative.

One more patient succumbed to the virus in the city taking toll to 312.

Acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya didn't share details of the deceased. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 1,38,076 samples had been tested till Friday evening and 7,448 of them had returned positive.

“We have taken 2,634 more samples,” she added.

As many as 2,060 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 5,076 patients have been discharged so far.