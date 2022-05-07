12 peacocks found dead in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Twelve peacocks were found dead on Saturday afternoon in agriculture fields in Karod Kalan village of Badnawar tehsil in Dhar district creating panic among the villagers.

The forest department team that came to the village on getting information in the evening took their carcass to Sardarpur for post-mortem.

The cause of death of the peacocks is not yet known. But it is feared that they died due to granulated fertilisers used by the farmers or somebody could have put a harmful substance in the nearby pond where most of the birds come to quench their thirst.

Villagers saw some peacocks dead on Friday as well, but on Saturday this number increased to 12 causing tension among villagers. Besides peacocks, the villagers found five to six pigeon carcasses.

Officials of the forest department informed that it is feared that the birds died after consuming fertilisers.

Villagers claimed that some days ago two peacocks were injured by wild dogs and were rescued by the villagers.

ALSO READ Badnawar: 73 farmers lodge complaint on CM helpline as they fail to get dues of wheat sold on MSP

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 09:39 PM IST